Signs of Life & a FREE family show with Bozeman Symphony February 4th at 7:30pm

The Bozeman Symphony Orchestra & Symphonic Choir will present Signs of Life to kick off a new year of incredible productions, Saturday, February 4th at 7:30pm, and Sunday, February 5th at 2:30pm. Tickets range from $22–$67 and are available now at at www.bozemansymphony.org/ or by calling (406) 585-9774.

Student discounts are available. Featuring the intimacy and richness of the chamber orchestra and a beautiful program of diverse musical gems, each performance begins with Russell Peck’s playful work for strings—Signs of Life II—guaranteed to awaken your senses with an exuberant frolic. Next, no one could write for woodwinds better than Mozart. His most cherished serenade in E-flat major, and the superb wind section of the BSO, will warm your heart. Gluck provides a brief interlude from Orfeo ed Euridice, and the performance will conclude with a work that was originally written to help solve a labor dispute (thanks to some unique creativity, and visual effects)—Haydn’s famous Farewell Symphony. These performances would not be possible without strong community support and sponsorship. This concert weekend is sponsored by Spectec/TIC, Walter and Regina Wunsch for Saturday’s performance and Sunday’s performance by Jon Chaney. For a limited time, take advantage of the Pick Three special offer and save 15% over individually purchased tickets to the symphony’s February, March, and April performances—and get a guaranteed seat! Tickets may be purchased for rush, based on availability on Friday, February 3rd. Please contact the Bozeman Symphony for more information on rush tickets and purchase locations. Join Maestro Matthew Savery and the chamber orchestra musicians for a reception immediately following each performance—Saturday at Fresco Café, 317 East Mendenhall, and Sunday at the Legacy Gallery, 7 W Main Street, catered by Corner Bakery Café. Then, join in for a FREE family concert, Heroes and Villains, Saturday, February 11th at either 10:30am or 1pm.

Tickets to this FREE family concert are available online at www.bozemansymphony.org/ or by calling (406) 585-9774. There’ll be fun for the whole family as the production romps through a dazzling array of orchestral selections and popular tunes in this kid-friendly, fun-filled, 50 minutes of music. With a hilarious script featuring actors, gags, and special effects, you and your family will enjoy plenty of laughs while discovering the wonderment of symphonic music. Come for the return of SuperMaestro as he and the Bozeman Symphony battle the evil forces of that music-hating villain Stifflemeister from the planet Mutonium. Will SuperMaestro save the day, or will Stifflemeister silence music forever? G-Rated: for Guaranteed Fun! All performances will be held at Willson Auditorium, located at 404 W. Main St. in Downtown Bozeman. To purchase individual tickets or for more information, please contact the Bozeman Symphony by calling (406) 585-9774, online at www.bozemansymphony.org/, or stopping by the Bozeman Symphony office, 1001 West Oak Street, Suite 110. •

