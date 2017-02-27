Listen up homebrewers! Use your creativity and brewer savvy to construct a beer recipe for the first ever Bozeman Brew Off, brought to you by the Bridger Brew Crew. This event is set for Saturday and Sunday, March 18th and 19th. Enter your beer for the chance to have your recipe brewed on a commercial scale in Bridger Brewing’s brewhouse!

Beers will be judged according to Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) style guidelines, by BJCP judges, local brewers, and expert homebrewers. The winning beer will be brewed on Bridger Brewing’s 10-barrel brew system and made available on tap at the brewery during Bozeman Craft Beer Week (May 6th–13th). In addition, various other prizes and brewery swag will be awarded to overall and top category winners.

Judging will not be a public event, but a public awards ceremony will take place at Bridger Brewing after judging ends on March 19th. Stay tuned for details.

Home-brewed entries will only be accepted from March 1st–10th. The Bozeman Brew Off is a beer-only competition. No meads or ciders will be accepted. For a complete list of rules and regulations and to register your brews, log on to www.bridgerbrewcrew.org/enter-now/ and follow the prompts.

Bridger Brew Crew is a non-profit organization promoting knowledge in the fermentation sciences, as well as responsible alcohol use and consumption. The organization has been an integral part of the Gallatin Valley’s growing and booming craft beer culture since 2008. The Crew’s purpose is to promote the love, knowledge, and respect of the art and science of fermentation and all its facets. •

