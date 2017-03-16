Shedhorn Ski Mo returns to Big Sky Resort on Saturday, March 18th, 2017

Spring may be on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean the slopeside fun at Big Sky Resort has to come to an end just yet!

The third annual Shedhorn Ski Mo returns to Big Sky Resort on Saturday, March 18th. This is a technical ski mountaineering race and is designed to test multiple skill sets in mountaineering, skiing, and endurance. This event is around 16–18 miles, and has a 8,600’–9,500’ elevation gain. The 2017 Smokin’ Aces Tour is set for Friday and Saturday, March 24th and 25th. Big Sky Resort is proud to bring you the best slope style tour in the Northern Rockies. Skiers and snowboarders of all ages and skill levels will be coming from near and far to throw down their best tricks. Come check out this weekend of high flying action! The Wild Card Rail Jam will kick off the event on Friday evening. This is a night rail jam lighting up the Swifty 2.0 Terrain Park at the base of the mountain for this winter’s only nighttime event at Big Sky Resort. The Montana Championship Slopestyle will follow on Saturday, taking over the Terrain Park. Champions will be crowned! Find competitor registration information at www.smokingacestour.com/.

Big Sky Resort’s Winter Closing Day is set for Sunday, April 16th, weather permitting. Established in 1973, Big Sky Resort is the “Biggest Skiing in America” with 5,800 acres offering an average of two acres per skier and 4,350 vertical drop. Visit www.bigskyresort.com/ for more information about these and other upcoming events. •

