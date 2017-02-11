Second Chance Prom: 3rd Time’s a Charm on March 18th at 8 pm

Save the date, March 18th, 2017 for Bozeman Rotaract’s 3rd Annual SECOND CHANCE PROM! This year’s event will benefit the Bozeman Area Community Foundation, supporting their mission of connecting people who care to causes that matter right here in the Valley!

This event is exactly what it sounds like, a second chance to relive the glory of High School Prom. This year we will be transforming the Bozeman Eagles Ballroom into a majestic venue for all royal subjects to enjoy! (Hint – it’s a princess/prince/fairytale theme)

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!! (Online and at Cactus Records in Downtown Bozeman). Table Sponsorships are also available, visit our Facebook event page for more details!

https://www.facebook.com/events/158036441339565/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

