Saturday Night Dances and New Classes at The MAC in March 2017

Saturday Night Dances and New Classes at The MAC

Come join Bozeman’s thriving social dance community or learn to dance with your significant other for date nights, weddings or at local bars. Dance Kinexion and the Montana Movement Arts Center now offer offer fun social dance nights two Saturdays a month with introductory lessons, plus professional dance courses and private lessons in Country, Ballroom, Swing and more. Whether you’re just getting started in dance or looking to dust off your dance shoes, these casual dances and lessons are a great way to grow your confidence. learn new moves and meet other fun-loving dance enthusiasts.

Drop-in classes are available monthly with the First Saturday Dance Social the first Saturday of the month, a family-friendly event with mixed dance styles and line dancing to contemporary music at 6:45 pm (next date is March 4th), and the Second Saturday Swing Dance each second Saturday at 7:00 pm hosted by Bozeman Swing (next date is March 11th). Each event begins with a fun lesson for all levels followed by open dancing. Admission is only $5.00 per person, children under 14 get in free.

For more structured learning, the unique Country or Ballroom Dance Bootcamp social dance series enable anyone to learn essentials of body movement, partnering, rhythm and turns in just three to four hours! Learn to twirl with a partner in popular styles such as the upbeat and most popular country styles of Country Two-Step, Country Swing (Jitterbug) or the super-versatile East Coast Swing, or classic smooth styles such as Foxtrot and Waltz for flowing gracefully down the dance floor. The Country Dance class is now offered one Sunday afternoon each month, next one is February 26th from 2:00-5:00 pm.

Learning multiple styles of dances gives you the flexibility to dance to a wide range of music tempos and genres so you can dance just about anywhere! Expand your dance horizons with some of the following ballroom, country and night-club styles beginning the week of February 27th:

— Cha Cha Cha on Mondays is a sassy, upbeat latin-flavored dance that’s surprisingly popular rhythm in pop and country music!

–Argentine Tango (offered Fridays in Butte) is an intimate, creative dance with a unique magic and mystery all its own.

For experienced dancers, build your skills and add new moves to your repertoire with Country Waltz and Intermediate East Coast Swing on Monday evenings and Night Club Two-Step and Intermediate/Advanced Country Two-Step on Tuesday evenings. Learn how to refine your technique and enhance your dancing with more spins and practical, elegant variations you can use even on crowded dance floors.

Most classes include 4-5 hours of instruction and cost $10.00 per class hour with student discounts available. In every class, you’ll learn fast and have a blast discovering the joy of dancing with a partner to your favorite music styles and how to adapt it to different venues.

If your schedule is unpredictable, custom private classes are available for couples, groups, families or individuals starting at only $20 per person, Find a time that works for you and like-minded friends and let your inner dancers shine! For wedding couples, special wedding packages are available to create a magical and memorable first dance.

The MAC also hosts independent instructors for dance, yoga, fitness and martial arts such as Kadosh Dance Company’s classes in ballet, modern and hip hop for adults and children, and YogaMotion’s Yoga for Healthy Aging courses, plus teacher training courses and other intensives throughout the year.

For more info on class offerings, schedules and locations, visit www.themacmontana.com or www.DanceKinexion.com or contact Kerie at 406-578-0298. The MAC is located at the corner of W. Kagy and S. 22nd Ave. and is also available to the community for venue and studio rentals for classes, workshops, parties, meetings and receptions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

