January Jams: live music at Filling Station

ChickenJam West will present CloZee and Psymbionic on Saturday, January 7th at The Filling Station at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $13 in advance in store and at CactusRecords.net/ and $15 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

Hailing from Toulouse, France, CloZee is Chloé—a young music producer who seamlessly combines technical precision with a wild imagination. Influenced by edIT, Bonobo, The Widdler, and Amon Tobin, she started producing electronic music at the age of 16. Her tracks defy genres, oscillating between Glitch-Hop, Trip-Hop, Future Bass and World Bass. She created her own place in the glitch community, thanks to a unique, highly surprising style mixing powerful bass lines, funky off beat percussion, world instruments, and emotional cinematic sounds.

Cresting the modern wave of electronic producers, Psymbionic creates aural experiences that explore the range of multi-tempo bass music within an influential and dynamic culture. With an ear for situational relevance, Psymbionic enjoys turning non-traditional sound design and infectious rhythms into dancefloor heat, while also maintaining his history in the downtempo, emotive side of the electronic sound.

Satsang and Gipsy Moon will follow with a dual-show on Thursday, January 12th at The Filling Station at 9pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $10 in advance in store and at CactusRecords.net/ and $12 at the door. Doors at 8pm.

Satsang is a conscious music collective blending world-conscious lyrics with a unique blend of roots music, folk, indie rock, and hip-hop—something for every musical palate. The lyrics come from and are rooted in change, growth, awareness, and imperfection, and are used as a mission statement for reflection, growth, and activation. Touching on everything from the bliss of traveling and the growing pains of change, to societal ills and civil rights. The live show is everything that the band name suggests: a gathering of people to assimilate and share their truths. The rhythms and energy put forth by the band keep everyone on their feet, and the lyrics leave them craving active and immediate change.

Gipsy Moon is a five-piece group of artists on an endless musical journey, sharing songs with the hopes of planting inspiration into the soul, starting a fire in the heart, and building a community that invokes love in its wildest manifestations. They are an innovative folk group from the mountains of Nederland, Colorado. Original material mixed with old world-traditionals, Gipsy Moon provides a full spectrum of musical styles. One moment you’ll be kicking up your heels to a folk melody, the next you’ll be ready to tango.

The Drunken Hearts are set for Friday, January 13th at The Filling Station at 10pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $8 in advance in store and at CactusRecords.net/ and $10 at the door. Doors at 9pm.

From their humble inception as an acoustic trio, The Drunken Hearts have grown into an electric five-piece that is captivating audiences across the country. In those few years, the Colorado-based group has managed to make a name for itself in a state that is known for producing and cultivating world-class music. The band fearlessly bottles a tempestuous, yet honest brand of American music—infusing spirited vocals with electric and acoustic instruments, and crafting thoughtful songs that are resonating with crowds everywhere.

Useful Jenkins will perform with help from The Sweet Lillies on Friday, January 20th at The Filling Station at 10pm. Tickets to this 21+ show are $8 in advance in store and at CactusRecords.net/ and $10 at the door. Doors at 9pm.

The Minnesota-based Useful Jenkins is a contemporary acoustic band with a foundation rooted in bluegrass, and readily taps into other genres, such as folk, funk, rock, and hip-hop. Their music generates emotion and sends a message to a wide range of listeners, giving them an eclectic group of followers from all walks of life. The band is a 4-piece at its core (bass, lead acoustic, rhythm acoustic, mandolin) and has currently been integrating the violin as a fifth melodic layer. Four-part vocal harmonies accompany the wall of stringed instruments, leaving listeners with a strong, clean, and unique sound. Useful Jenkins thrives on energy, they flourish in the moment, and have an unmatched resonance with the crowd.

For more information about this and other upcoming shows, visit www.chickenjamwest.com/. •

