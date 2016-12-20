A new exhibit of prints by Bozeman artist Samantha Hinckley will be on display in the Atrium Gallery at the Library through January 31st. Hinckley, a graduate of Bozeman High School, earned a BFA in Printmaking and Painting and a BA in Modern Language and Literature from Montana State University in 2013. Hinckley stated, “My creativity is continually sparked by culture and place, and their relationship and influence upon each other. Where better to share the fruits of my artistic passion than in the heart of the community that has nurtured and inspired me to follow my dreams,” about her opportunity to exhibit in the Bozeman Pubic Library. The exhibit is sponsored by the Bozeman Public Library Foundation and will be open during regular Library hours.

The Bozeman Public Library is located at 626 E. Main Street. For more information on these and other events, please visit www.bozemanlibrary.org/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

