Sack Lunch Seminar, February 22, Noon- 1 p.m., SUB 168

Improving Body Acceptance of Self and Others: The Montana Research

In celebration of National Eating Disorders Week, Lynn Paul, EdD, RDN, MSU Extension Food and Nutrition Specialist, and Galen Eldridge, Strong Hearts Montana Research Associate, will present this program on improving body acceptance among females. Poor body image impacts health by leading to eating disorders, eating less healthfully, and reduced self-esteem and self-worth. A parent/only child obesity prevention program in Montana resulted in reduced body dissatisfaction and improvements in body esteem and appearance attitudes for the 8-12 year old children. In a study of rural Montana adults participating in the Strongwomen Strength Training program, women improved their body image after the 10-week twice-weekly program. As a result of these programs, Montana children and women improved thoughts about their appearance and body. Children also decreased their endorsement of societal appearance ideals.

