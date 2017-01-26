Sack Lunch Seminar, February 1, Noon- 1 p.m., SUB 168

The Roads to Homelessness in Our Community–

Who is that person on the corner holding a sign? If I give that person money, won’t they just go and purchase beer? Are all the homeless in Bozeman transients? I see several jobs in the paper, shouldn’t everyone be working? Are there women and children in our community that are homeless? Why do people become homeless? What can be done about homelessness in Bozeman? Join HRDC’s Warming Center Outreach and Operations Manager, Tonya Horn, for this presentation about Bozeman’s only homeless shelter. Each night, throughout the coldest months of the year, the Warming Center offers a warm, safe place to 35 – 40 men, women, children, and families. Without this life saving shelter, our neighbors in need would be left to face freezing temperatures each night. Come learn about the Center and those who we serve. Let’s have a conversation and open dialogue about homelessness!

