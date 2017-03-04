Rockin’ the Rivers announces 2017 slate- Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th

Mark your calendars! Rockin’ The Rivers returns to the Bridge near Three Forks, Friday, August 11th through Sunday, August 13th with a hair-raising slate of just-announced performers. The 2017 festival will see Alter Bridge, Night Ranger, Blue Oyster Cult, Black Stone Cherry, Slaughter, Y&T, Jack Russell’s Great White, Greg Kihn Band, LA Guns, Nonpoint, Through Fire, Wayland, Tantric, Saving Abel, Bulletboys, Bobaflex, Royal Bliss, Saliva, Hell’s Belles, Hairball, Randy Hansen, Shallow Side, and Blue Tattoo. Come celebrate with some of rock’s favorite legends and the hottest up-and-comers. Stay to revel in the party that is uniquely Rockin’ the Rivers, Montana’s largest and most loved rockfest.

Since 2000, Rockin’ the Rivers has been bringing the music of rock legends to Montana for a three-day rock festival—the only one of its kind in the state! Located near Three Forks, Montana in the Jefferson River Canyon, the venue consists of a sprawling 140 acres that form a natural amphitheater with sound quality second to none. The arena has affectionately been dubbed “The Bridge” by Rockin’ the Rivers devotees in tribute to the historic Sappington bridge whose final resting place is just outside the concert area. Each year, thousands of people of all ages come to The Bridge to enjoy this unique experience under Montana’s big sky. For 16 years, Rockin’ the Rivers has combined phenomenal music, great company, and unparalleled natural beauty to throw one of the most entertaining and largest music festivals in the Northwest. And the legacy will continue in 2017!

Visit www.rockintherivers.com/ for ticketing information, or to find ticket outlets, camping info, and more on the festival and its awesome rockin’ acts! •

