Rock ‘n’ roll & a Super Bowl bash on Sunday, February 5th- 2:30pm at Chico Saloon

Chico Hot Springs offers welcoming accommodations, a natural hot springs to soak in, and live entertainment every weekend! With the weather still cold, plan a February staycation to come kick up your feet—and soak them too! Genre-blending Milton Menasco & the Big Fiasco will bring performances to Chico on Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th. Menasco’s music has been described as a country-fried, electric-fueled reggae explosion. This one-of-a-kind artist from Bozeman blends reggae, country, and funk into an unforgettable sound. With his three piece band, The Big Fiasco, Menasco finds the perfect balance between original material and covers. With his ability to call out tunes by artists such as Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, and Willie Nelson at the drop of a hat, a Big Fiasco show is like nothing you have experienced before. Made plans for the big game yet?

ER’s World Famous Super Bowl Party returns to Chico Saloon on Sunday, February 5th beginning at 2:30pm. The event features a free buffet, giveaways, drink tickets, and more. The more you drink, the more you win! Come enjoy the best watch party around and see whether the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots take home the Vince Lombardi following the 51st annual contest! The MAX returns for two shows, Friday and Saturday, February 10th and 11th. This popular band has entertained and delighted audiences nationwide since the mid-80s, calling Montana home since 1993. With Kyle Brenner on guitar, Mike Young on drums, and Bobb Clanton on bass, The MAX plays spot-on renditions of a wide variety of choice danceable rock n’ roll covers and has two original albums, Shadows in the Shade and Vinyl Valentine. The MAX has opened for Styx, REO Speedwagon, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.

The Fossils come to Pray the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, February 17th and 18th. The Fossils are known around town for their authentic hippie music and consistent guarantee of a rockin’ good time. Members of the Fossils have known each other for years and have connected by their love of music. The band consists of Scott Boehler on the harmonica and vocals, Rich Ruggles on keyboard and vocals, Jerry Mullen on guitar, and Rick Phillip on drums. ALL Chico shows begin at 9pm unless otherwise noted. Chico Hot Springs is the perfect location for your getaway…not too long of a drive, but also just far enough away to leave your troubles behind.

The historic resort is located in the heart of Paradise Valley, just north of Yellowstone National Park and nestled in the foothills of the breathtaking Absaroka Mountain Range. Chico offers an extraordinary variety of accommodations, exceptional dining, outdoor adventures, live entertainment, and ultimate relaxation—all with a warm smile and welcoming spirit from their friendly staff. Chico Hot Springs is located in Pray, Montana, 20 miles south of Livingston. Come sip, soak, and swing! For more information, call (406) 333-4933 or visit www.chicohotsprings.com/. •

