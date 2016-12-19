Robert Earl Keen stops in for Ellen Theatre show on January 15, 2017

The Ellen Theatre will present Robert Earl Keen live in concert on Sunday, January 15th at 8pm. Tickets to this show are $38.50 plus fees and are available now by visiting www.theellentheatre.com/. “The road goes on forever…” It’s not easy to sum up a career—let alone one’s life ambition—so succinctly, but those five words from Robert Earl Keen’s calling-card anthem just about do it. You can complete the lyric with the next five words—the ones routinely shouted back at Keen by thousands of fans a night (“and the party never ends!”)—just to punctuate the point with a flourish, but it’s the part about the journey that gets right to the heart of what makes Keen tick. Some people take up a life playing music with the goal of someday reaching a destination of fame and fortune.

From the get-go, Keen just wanted to write and sing his own songs, and to keep writing and singing them for as long as possible. Now, three decades after the release of his first album, Keen continues to write, record, and tour across the nation. In 2012, he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame along with the Late Great Townes Van Zandt and his old college buddy Lyle Lovett.

Wine, beer, and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. For questions about this event, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. •

