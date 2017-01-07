Register for Winter Art Education at Emerson Center

The Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture is now enrolling for its Winter 2017 Art Education Classes. Don’t let the cold weather keep you cooped up in the house all winter!

Register for one of the following classes to learn something new or have fun doing what you’re already great at with friends and family. Here’s a look at the course offerings. Adult & Teen Classes Check out a Ceramics course with instructors Ryan Mitchell, Vanessa Rogers, Shaila Sorenson, and Lauren Cunningham. A Beginner/Intermediate course will help registrants learn the ceramic process from the beginning or build upon intermediate skills with guided instruction. Morning Classes will be held Saturdays, January 21st through March 11th from 10am–12:30pm, and Wednesdays, January 25th through March 15th from 9:30am–12pm. Evening Classes will be held Thursdays, January 12th through March 2nd from 6:30–9pm, and Wednesdays, January 18th through March 8th from 6:30–9pm.

An Advanced/Independent course will allow you to work independently to create your own ceramic art. This will be held January 19th through March 1st. How about creating some Drawing, Painting & Jewelry with instructor Ian Nicoll? A Jewelry Design Basics class will help you start from the beginning and learn to create your own wearable art. This will take place Mondays, January 16th through March 6th from 6:30–8:30pm. A Drawing Basics class will allow you to use basic drawing techniques to explore a new drawing medium! This will take place Wednesdays, January 11th through March 1st from 9:30–11:30am. In Acrylic Painting Basics, learn acrylic painting fundamentals while experimenting with mixed media application. T

his will be held Thursdays, January 12th through March 2nd from 6:30–8:30pm. Try your hand at Life Drawing and practice drawing from life! Nude Life Drawing for those ages 18+ will take place Tuesdays, January 10th through March 14th from 6–8pm in the Weaver Room. Participants: please bring your own drawing supplies. Weekly drop-in sessions. Learn to create something NEW while drinking something DIFFERENT as the Art on the Rocks series returns on the first and third Thursday of every month (first and second in January) from 6–8pm. These events are for participants 21+ and take place at the Rocking R Bar or the Emerson. Instructor varies by media. Here’s a look at the upcoming courses. Pabst & Pottery will take place on January 5th. Create a vessel for a variety of uses using clay. Whiskey & Woodblocks will follow on January 12th. Learn about the basic tools and techniques in woodblock printmaking. Pinot & Painting will fall on February 2nd. Learn the basics of painting with acrylic. Champagne & Paper Flowers will take place on February 16th. Create bouquets of flowers using unique paper folding and layering techniques. Margaritas & Macrame will be held on March 2nd. Learn the art of knot-tying to make elaborate, ornamental textiles. Guinness & Gouache will close things out on March 16th. Gouache is a type of painting technique similar to watercolor but different in that more pigment is used creating an opaque finish with reflective qualities. Kids Classes Keep the kids busy and having fun with PIR Days & Camps. Busy hands are happy hands, express yourself with art during your time off from school! A PIR Day Camp for those ages 4–12 will take place Monday, January 23rd from 9am–3pm with instructor Jean Korpi. A Spring Break Art Camp will follow, Monday–Friday, March 13th–17th from 9am–3pm each day. This is designed for kids ages 4–12 and will be instructed by Lauren Cunningham and Angela Yonke. Do some Creating with Clay—ceramic classes for kids with instructors Vanessa Rogers and Lauren Cunningham. A course for youth ages 8–12 will be held Mondays, January 16th through February 27th from 4–5:30pm. A course for youth ages 4–7 will follow, beginning Wednesdays, January 18th through March 1st from 4–5:30pm. Create some great Art in the Third Dimension. Anyone who loves to build and create works in the round will thrive in this exciting, hand-on course! A class for youth ages 4–7 will be held Mondays, January 16th through February 27th from 4–5:30pm.

A class for youth ages 8–12 will follow on Wednesdays, January 18th through March 1st from 4–5:30pm. Get some Homeschool Art Enrichment with instructor Angela Yonke. The Emerson is now offering art education classes for homeschooled children during the day! Classes available for children ages 4–19 starting the week of January 9th. Please contact the Emerson for details and to enroll! Spaces are limited for all courses. Scholarships available \for all ages. For more information on fall classes including descriptions, prices, and registration forms, please visit www.theemerson.org/class-schedule/. To enroll for Winter Art Education Classes, please contact Liz Johnson, Administrative Assistant, at (406) 587-9797 x 105 or office@theEmerson.org. Contact Alissa Popken, Education Curator, at (406) 587-9797 x104 or education@theEmerson.org with additional questions.

The goal of the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture is to serve as a primary resource for the arts, arts education, and cultural activities in southwest Montana by stimulating and celebrating the arts in all its forms, fostering lifelong appreciation and understanding of arts and culture, and building community and economic development among creative enterprises, businesses, and civic organizations. The Emerson is located 111 S. Grand Ave. Learn more about these classes and other events at www.theEmerson.org/. •

