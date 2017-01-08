Reach Inc. Heart Art Auction at The Commons, February 4, 2017

Reach Inc. is having the sixth annual Have a Heart Art Auction at The Commons Event Center on Saturday, February 4, 2017, from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

There will be a live and silent auction featuring art from the Bozeman area and beyond. With giclee prints valued at $30 to bronze sculptures valued at $8000, there will be a piece of art within everyone’s budget. All artists have agreed to give 100 percent of art sales to support Reach Inc. and the adults with developmental disabilities whom they serve. Because of generous support from Tim and Mary Barnard, food and drinks are included with the cost of the ticket. While warm weather may not be available, warm hearts will abound.

Participants will enjoy a lively celebration of community and creativity with music from Montana Rose. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased at the Reach Inc. Work Center at 322 Gallatin Park Drive, or online at www.reachinc.org. Tickets will be sold at the door for $40 each. Childcare is available from Dino Drop-in for the first 25 children pre-registered with Reach Inc.

For more information about Reach Inc., complimentary childcare, or the art auction, please call 406-587-1271, or visit our website: www.reachinc.org.

