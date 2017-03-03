Put your recycling to use with LCAC class at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture

Bryan Petersen, MSU Professor of Metalsmithing, will show you how to make Rings and Bangles from Tin Cans at the Livingston Center for Art and Culture (LCAC), Saturday, March 25th from 11am–3pm……

Learn crimping and folding techniques to create rings and bangles to size from a deconstructed tin can. Learn to cut open, flatten and prepare a tin can for use in future projects and solder with lead-free plumbers solder and a soldering iron……

All levels of experience welcome. Cost is $35 with an additional $5 materials fee. The LCAC is located at 119 S. Main St. Please call (406) 222-5222 or email Kathy@livingstoncenter.org with questions and to register……

The Livingston Center for Art and Culture is dedicated to providing an opportunity for artists and other professionals to share their skills and talents with the residents of Park County and the neighboring counties. It is their aim to make art and culture inviting and accessible to as broad an audience as possible, with emphasis on youth. They provide a location for classes, a meeting and gathering venue for educational exchange, and an exhibition gallery for artists’ and students’ work. Learn more about this class and other events at www.livingstoncenter.org/. •

