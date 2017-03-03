Pub 307 Run to the Pub returns on March 11, 2017

Race registration is now open for Pub 317’s 2017 Run to the Pub. Several thousand half marathon and 10k race participants in their finest St. Patrick’s Day attire will gather at the starting line on Saturday, March 11th……

Registering for the event gets race participants a technical running shirt, a commemorative pint glass, custom logo race socks, custom logo buff, and a well-deserved beer and cupcake at the finish line. As a bonus, each person who registers is automatically entered in a drawing for the dream prize—one of four paid trips to Ireland with free entry into the Dublin marathon……

Ten years ago, one of the owners of Pub 317 gathered a few friends for a run on St. Patrick’s Day—they finished their run with a pint at 317. By the next year, the event was formalized and the local race has been drawing more and more runners each year. Participants include those looking to run a personal best on the mostly downhill course, creative costume enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Last year’s Run to the Pub drew over 4,000 participants from 38 different states to downtown Bozeman……

“We aim to make this a really positive event for Bozeman,” says race director Tyler Wilkinson. “Not only are part of race proceeds donated to the Bozeman Area Community Foundation who support local nonprofits, but I get a lot of positive feedback from local businesses. This is a big, fun community event and many runners bring friends and family along to celebrate in Downtown Bozeman.”…..

In 2013, Runner’s World ranked Run to the Pub as the country’s No. 2 “Must Run” half-marathon based on an online survey……

“We’ve only been getting better from there,” says Wilkinson. “The race continues to grow and improve based on the feedback from runners. It’s hard to go wrong when you have a mostly downhill course, gorgeous mountain views, and a finish line that becomes a party downtown.”…..

Registration for the race, stories posted by former winners of the Dublin trip, and more information can be found at www.runtothepub.com. •

