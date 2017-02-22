At Community Café:Preventing Youth Suicide at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7

Preventing Youth Suicide: Evidence about What Works

7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Community Café

Please join HRDC for the important program, Preventing Youth Suicide: Evidence about What Works. The event is part of the Community Action Speaker Series and starts at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Community Café 302 North 7th in Bozeman.

Dr. Matthew Byerly, M.D., Director of the Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery will describe available youth suicide prevention interventions, highlighting differences in program approaches. Dr. Byerly will review recent work of the MSU Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery on a promising new intervention, Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM). The program will discuss recommendations regarding needs for future research in the field with an emphasis on relevance for Montana and similar rural settings.

Dr. Byerly, M.D. is a Professor of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at Montana State University, where he has directed the Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery since August 2015. He previously was a faculty member at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, where he was a professor in the Department of Psychiatry, directing Schizophrenia Research and Adult Fragile X Syndrome Research Programs. He received his M.D. from the University of Arizona and completed an adult psychiatry residency and schizophrenia research fellowship at the University of Florida.

Dr. Byerly’s research efforts now focus on issues of high mental health relevance for Montana, including suicide prevention, addressing mental health needs of rural and frontier settings, the mental health needs of Native Americans and military veterans, and methods to improve the diagnosis and treatment of mental disorders.

