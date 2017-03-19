Top

President Trump aims to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts

On March 16, 2017, President Trump released a budget proposal, that, among many other drastic cuts, aims to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks receives critical funding from the NEA that amounts to about 10% of its entire operating budget. Without the NEA’s support, our ability to reach mostly rural and underserved communities with FREE performances of Shakespeare and high quality educational programs would be severely limited.

At a time when much seems to divide our country, the arts are uniquely positioned to inspire people and to bring communities together across political and generational lines.

We urge you to stand up for the future of public arts funding by contacting your representatives and letting them know how important Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is to your community.

 

