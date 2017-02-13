Pecha Kucha: Stories of Sustainability on March 1st, 6:30 p.m at Library

Wednesday, March 1st, 6:30 p.m., Bozeman Public Library Community Room

Have you ever wondered what happens when Mother Earth plays the dating game? Or why you get butterflies in your stomach when you are nervous? Or how to avoid eating Round-Up? Or if we will EVER be able to have productive conversations around polarizing topics like, say climate change?

Join us for an evening of fast-paced storytelling and inspiration, Pecha Kucha style. Each presenter has just 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide to share their experiences. Learn about the power of building community, what we DON’T know about how climate change is impacting Montana, why animals that are loved taste better, what Arlo Guthrie and the Rolling Stones have in common with density and growth, voting with your (investment) dollar, and why getting dirty can actually make you a more confident, creative, and collaborative person.

The event begins at 6:30 in the large community room at the Bozeman Public Library. Light refreshments and drinks provided.

Hosted by the City of Bozeman’s Office of Sustainability and Bozeman Climate Partners. For more information, visit http://bozemanclimatepartners.net/ or contact us at (406) 582-2370 or hhiginbotham@bozeman.net .

Speakers:

Mayor Carson Taylor: This isn’t Alice’s Restaurant: you can’t always get what you want

Anna Tuttle: Water, Wood and Food: Coming together around climate

Jen Boyer: Local food as an act of love

Bobbi Geise: Why getting dirty can make you more creative, confident and collaborative

Kory Kirby: Why do you get butterflies when you are nervous?

Karin Kirk: The good, the bad, and the ALL CAPS: what we can learn from the climate change debate on Facebook

Richard Weaver: The Spring Creek Communal Garden

Kristen Walser: Global warming: brought to you by Match.com

Emma Bode: Divestment isn’t the solution

Michele Evans: Do you want Round-up with that?

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

