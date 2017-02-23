Pecha Kucha: Stories of Sustainability- Bozeman Public Library at 6:30pm

Have you ever wondered what happens when Mother Earth plays the dating game? Or why you get butterflies in your stomach when you are nervous? Or how to avoid eating Round-Up? Or if we will EVER be able to have productive conversations around polarizing topics like, say climate change?

Join in for an evening of fast-paced storytelling and inspiration, Pecha Kucha style. “Stories of Sustainability” will offer each presenter just 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide to share their experiences. Learn about the power of building community, what we DON’T know about how climate change is impacting Montana, why animals that are loved taste better, what Arlo Guthrie and the Rolling Stones have in common with density and growth, voting with your (investment) dollar, and why getting dirty can actually make you a more confident, creative, and collaborative person.

Here’s a look at the evening’s speakers. Mayor Carson Taylor will present “This Isn’t Alice’s Restaurant: You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” while Anna Tuttle will talk “Water, Wood and Food: Coming Together Around Climate.” Jen Boyer presents “Local Food as An Act of Love,” and Bobbi Geise with “Why Getting Dirty Can Make You More Creative, Confident and Collaborative.” Kory Kirby answers the question, “Why Do You Get Butterflies When You Are Nervous?” and Karin Kirk presents “The Good, the Bad, and the ALL CAPS: What We Can Learn From the Climate Change Debate on Facebook.” Richard Weaver will speak on “The Spring Creek Communal Garden,” while Kristen Walser presents “Global Warming: Brought to You by Match.com,” and Emma Bode will discuss how “Divestment Isn’t the Solution.” Finally, Michele Evans will ask the question, “Do You Want Round-up with That?”

The event begins at 6:30pm in the large community room at the Bozeman Public Library. Light refreshments and drinks provided. The evening is hosted by the City of Bozeman’s Office of Sustainability and Bozeman Climate Partners. For more information, visit www.bozemanclimatepartners.net/, call (406) 582-2370, or email hhiginbotham@bozeman.net. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

