Pecha Kucha Night # 22 at the Ellen February 23rd at 7:20pm

A near sea disaster & battling early-onset Alzheimer’s at Ellen event

Matt Rognlie and Mary Bardone tell the story of their near disaster at sea, while Kevin Maston will describe his battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s at Pecha Kucha Night number 22 at the Ellen Theatre, Wednesday, February 22nd, and Thursday, February 23rd beginning at 7:20pm each evening.

Kevin, who will present with his friend David Guthmiller, is seeking to change the way we understand and treat victims of this insidious disease. Water is a recurrent theme for the February presentations. Dana Pepper will present “Whiskey is for Drinking, Water is for Fighting Over,” an entertaining look at water use and often considered a rather “dry” topic. Former Bozeman Mayor Marcia Youngman will talk about the life-sustaining role of the Gallatin Watershed, and Heather Higinbotham will offer her humorous look at “The Misadventures of an Environmental Hypocrite.” Other presenters include Hiram Davies, who will describe how he manages to combine two of his favorite passions: hunting pirates and flyfishing; Cate Ludin, with a humorous take on how a life-threatening heart condition altered her world view; Kirby Hancock and Beth Rink on “Deepening Relationships Through Steam”; and Dave Doughty and Dave Shepard, with a sweaty tale of their participation in RAGBRA, the great bike ride across Iowa. Additional presenters include Steve Thorson on the sweet—and sour—plight of the honey bee, and Elisha Arsenault on how to get the absolute most out of your day! Kent Davis, actor, comedian and acclaimed author of “A Riddle in Ruby,” will serve as emcee for both presentations.

Pecha Kucha (sounds like peh-chak-cha) offers anyone with a passion or a vision—designers, artists, inventors, architects, adventurers, entrepreneurs—an opportunity to share their ideas with the community during a fast-paced, friendly, and social get-together. There’s just one catch—presenters have only 20 slides x 20 seconds each, a total of 6 minutes, 40 seconds! PechaKucha (sounds like peh-chak-cha) was created 14 years ago by a Tokyo architectural firm. Events are now held in more than 900 cities around the world. More information is available on Facebook at pecha-kucha-bozeman. You are encouraged to come early to socialize. There will be a 20-minute intermission. Advance tickets are available online at theellentheatre.com/ for $7.50 plus fees. Student tickets are available at the door for $5. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

