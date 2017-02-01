Patient-Driven Care: The Key to Recovery From Mood Disorders Presented by A. John Rush, M.D.

At 6 pm atEmerson Center for the Arts & Culture Theater

Mood disorders account for at least two-thirds of suicides and a massive degree of disability, pain and suffering. We have a wide-range of effective and safe treatments, including psychotherapeutic, pharmacological, nutritional and brain stimulation methods. Too often, however, the full benefit of these treatment options are not realized in actual practice. In this presentation, Dr. Rush will discuss some of these newer treatment options, while focusing on practical ways that patients, families, other caregivers and clinicians can help with early detection, treatment implementation, relapse prevention, as well as complete symptomatic and functional recovery.A. John Rush, M.D., Professor Emeritus at Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School at the National University of Singapore and Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, will present “Patient-Driven Care: The Key to Recovery From Mood Disorders” as part of the College of Letters and Science’s Distinguished Speakers Series.

Dr. Rush’s research has focused on the development and testing of innovative treatments for depressive and bipolar disorders, including medications, medication combinations, somatic treatments, psychotherapy and disease management protocols. As author of more than 700 professional papers, book chapters and books, his work is widely recognized nationally and internationally. He has received awards from many professional organizations, including the American College of Psychiatrists, American Psychopathological Association, the National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Affective Disorders, the American Psychiatric Association and the Society for Biological Psychiatry, among others. In 2014, Thomson Reuters recognized Dr. Rush as one of the “World’s Most Influential Scientific Minds.” He presently resides in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he provides consultation to individuals, as well as academic, governmental and industrial organizations in research design, as well as career and organizational development. His most recent passion aims to assist medical and surgical patients in achieving the best health outcomes by reducing the conceptual and communication barriers between patients and their health care providers.

