paradise permaculture Seed Extravaganza in January 28, 2017

Saturday January 28, 2017 • 1-4:00pm FREE

Location: Livingston Food Resource Center 220 S 2nd, Livingston, MT

Register or learn more: www..org or 406-222-9999

SEED SWAP! Bring your own seeds if you have them, and envelopes or containers to collect them. Recycled junk mail envelopes work well.

Paradise Permaculture Institute is pleased to present two excellent speakers at our 3rd Annual Seed Extravaganza. From fruit harvest to extraction and storage of seeds, we’ll cover more basics than last year.

Robin Kelson is the owner of the Good Seed Company, a local heirloom seed company dedicated to helping grow communities of resilient backyard food gardeners and seed savers. Robin’s “Resiliency Dialogues” takes simple resiliency principles from nature and applies them to building vibrant and sustaining gardens, relationships and communities.

Michele Evans will provide hands-on experience with seeds, practical information for growing seed and bring real growing examples. Michele Evans is a Montana Master Gardener Level 3 and a bio-intensive instructor working with Ecology Action, a non-profit working in 145 countries teaching nutrition intervention by showing people how to grow all their food and soil.

