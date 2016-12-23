Paige & The People’s Band host New Year’s extravaganza

Come celebrate the start of a new year in style with “A Paige & The People’s Band New Year’s Eve” featuring Bozeman legend and Montana favorite DJ Missy O’Malley, set for Saturday, December 31st at the Eagles Lodge Ballroom beginning at 9pm. A $10 cover will grant you entry to the biggest and best New Year’s bash in town, launching partygoers into 2017 with positivity, optimism, and some excellently tasty tunes!

The event will feature door prizes, party favors, and a free champagne toast at midnight. Come for some soul, rock, and funk music that’ll keep the dance floor poppin’ and the tails shakin’! Say goodbye to 2016 with the best people and the best music Bozeman has to offer. The band only asks that you dress to impress and be ready for an incredible party! The recently formed and highly anticipated Paige & The People’s Band are already becoming a fixture of Montana’s music scene. The nine-piece horn powered and vocally charged group has enjoyed a series of packed houses in spite of being a relatively new act. While their shows include mostly cover songs by bands like Snarky Puppy, Earth Wind And Fire, Alabama Shakes, and Sia, they are beginning to branch out, producing original works and releasing free downloads to the listening public.

Paige & The People’s Band has a feeling of ‘70s soul with a modern twist. The backup vocalists and horn section make the band somewhat reminiscent of groups like Cold Blood or Sharon Jones and The Dap kings, but with a much more contemporary feel. The band dresses to impress, giving their performances a sense of occasion, then blasting the roof off with their big band, powerhouse sound! Members of Paige & The People’s Band have shared the stage with such musical legends as BB King, The Doobie Brothers, and Lyle Lovett.

They’ve toured the US and Europe and are bringing what they’ve loved and learned back into the the band and their home stages. While they pride themselves on playing diverse music from several genres, lead singer Paige Rasmussen says, “You have to bring soul to every song.” Alongside her brother and founding member Aaron Rasmussen, the band’s drummer and also a lead vocalist, they are hoping to play “as much music as possible” for their hometown crowds and beyond. Mike “The Wizard” Kozeil adds electricity and imagination with his extraordinary improvised key solos. Ben Johns brings class and a smoky allure with his warm and commanding saxophone. Orin Gunderson pops the top end with control of his ever-compelling trumpet.

Casey George holds down the low end with a robust tone and vivid bass fills. Sarah Eggen and Saara Richard fill out the sound with skilled, exciting, and sultry vocals. Alex Robilotta brightens the stage with his quixotic and inspired guitar. The soul, R&B, jazz, and pop group have recently been voted one of the Bozeman Best and are excited to bring their brand of musical devotion and “funky spices” to “The People.” •

