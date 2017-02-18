Oscar Shorts & Science on Screen with BFS, February 18th and 19th

For the 8th season, Bozeman Film Society (BFS) is proud to present the wildly popular Oscar Nominated Short Films, Saturday and Sunday, February 18th and 19th. Brought to you by Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures, all three categories will be offered this year—Live Action, Animation, and Documentary. This is your annual chance to predict the winners! And as a bonus this time around, passholders who attend both Live Action and Animation Shorts on Saturday will receive the Documentary program on Sunday FREE of charge!

A perennial hit with audiences around the country (and now the world), this year’s nominees are not to be missed! Titles in each program, along with synopses, ratings, and final running times are listed at www.shorts.tv/theoscarshorts/. The Live Action and Documentary Shorts are generally suited for mature audiences, while the Animation program may have some shorts appropriate for youth. BFS Academy Award ballots will be available in the Ellen Theatre lobby. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 26th.

Saturday will kick off with Live Action at 3:30pm (est. 120 minutes), followed by Animation at 7pm (est. 90 minutes). The Documentary portion of this program will screen on Sunday beginning at 3:30pm (est. 150 minutes, with 30 minute intermission).

Tickets to single programs are $8.75 for general admission and $8.50 for seniors and students (plus fees). Youth tickets to the Animation screening are only $5 for those 12 and under (plus fees). Double or Triple Packages are $16.50 for all attendees (plus fees).

On Saturday, March 4th, Bozeman Film Society opens its 2017 Science on Screen film series with “Dream Big,” the first film to showcase the creativity and passion of engineers! There will be two FREE screenings, at 2pm and 5pm, along with special guest speakers and creative demonstrations. Viewers will be taken on a journey of discovery, from the world’s tallest building to a bridge higher than the clouds and a solar car race across Australia. Free and open to the public, this film shows more than the ingenuity behind these marvels—it reveals the heart that drives engineers to create better lives for people worldwide by pushing the limits of inventiveness and innovation in unexpected, imaginative, and amazing ways. From solar cars and underwater robotics to engineering smart, sustainable cities, the film demonstrates—through the eyes of three female engineers—that the future will be in the hands of a new generation of talented, diverse engineers. The film is accompanied by an extensive educational outreach program that can be viewed at www.discovere.org/.

Science on Screen is underwritten by a generous grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the Coolidge Corner Theater Foundation, with additional support from the American Society of Civil Engineers – MT Section, KLJ Engineering, Montana Girls STEM Collective, MSU – Extended Studies, and MSU – Western Transportation Institute.

Special guest speakers and demonstrations to be announced soon! For groups of 10 or more, please email lisa@bozemanfilmsociety.org.

All tickets are available at www.theellentheatre.com/, by calling the Ellen Theatre box office at (406) 585-5885, or by visiting the box office Wednesday–Saturday between the hours of 1–3pm, as well as two hours prior to any performance. Concessions/bar opens one hour prior to all showtimes.

Sponsors and BFS pass holders may reserve seats by emailing ellenboxstaff@gmail.com, calling (406) 585-5885, or visiting the box office. Visit www.bozemanfilmsociety.org/ for upcoming attractions and information on Bronze, Silver, or Gold Membership passes. Keep ‘Em Flickering! •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

