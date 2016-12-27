On Thursday, January 12th, at 7pm at the Emerson Center, The Bozeman Doc Series presents the Montana premiere of the critically acclaimed new documentary, One More Time With Feeling.

The film chronicles the final months of production on Skeleton Tree, the sixteenth studio album by the Australian musician Nick Cave, and his band, The Bad Seeds. In July of 2015, partway through recording sessions, Cave’s fifteen-year-old son, Arthur, died after an accidental fall from a cliff near Brighton, England.

Originally a performance based concept, One More Time With Feeling evolved into something much more significant as director Andrew Dominik delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album. Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

Filmed in black-and-white and color, the resulting film is fragile, raw, and a true testament to an artist trying to find his way through the darkness.

The film world-premiered at the 2016 Venice Film Festival to widespread critical acclaim.

“…to see a movie with an audience is, sometimes, to be haunted together. Of all the films I’ve seen in the eight days I’ve spent here, the one I can’t get out of my head is Andrew Dominik’s One More Time with Feeling…both gentle and staggering…an examination of the way our personal experiences can spur creativity—or render it inconsequential.” Time magazine, Venice Film Festival review

“Four stars…By the time the closing frames roll by…all of the austerity of Cave’s public personality seems to have melted away, the barriers to feeling demolished. It’s an impressive spectacle…an undeniably moving contemplation of shattering loss…” The Guardian

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

