Observe Women’s History Month w/ informative lectures at MSU -Women in the Spanish Civil War on March 8th

The MSU Women’s Center will continue its observation of Women’s History Month with a pair of programs to keep you informed and inspired during this chilly season……

Sack Lunch Seminar Women in the Spanish Civil War will be held on Wednesday, March 8th—International Women’s Day—from noon–1pm in SUB 168……

Join professor John Patrick Thompson to learn about the most radical feminist revolution in the history of human kind as it occurred in 1936 Spain. When the fascists rose up against the Spanish Second Republic on the 18th of July 1936, an anarchist revolution broke loose in Catalonia and Aragon. Women demanded to be a part of the revolution in order to have equal rights after the revolution. But fascism won the war and murdered hundreds of thousands, still disappeared. The Franco dictatorship was supported by the US and lasted until 1977. The Amnesty Law, passed the same year, held no one accountable for political crimes, thus fascists continued to form part of the system. This is the reason why today there is no far right-wing party in Spain; fascist ideology is ensconced in the supposedly center right Partido Popular (PP)……

After explaining women’s revolutionary role in the Second Republic and Civil War, Thompson will discuss the annihilation of women’s rights during the dictatorship, and will point out the profoundly misogynistic elements of the PP, which is the current governing party……

Sack Lunch Seminar Intersections of Indigenous Feminism and Native Women’s Reproductive Healthcare will follow on Wednesday, March 29th from noon–1pm in SUB 168……

As feminism advances in both theory and policy, it is important to consider that reproductive healthcare has specific implications for minority women and that particularly, reproductive justice for American Indian and Alaska Native women concerns itself with many concepts, issues, and ideas not necessarily a part of mainstream discourse……

Join graduate student Abbie Bandstra for a presentation and discussion that considers how Indigenous feminism can help us to understand what is at stake for Native women in questions of reproductive justice within the healthcare system and how to advocate for meaningful change in these arenas……

