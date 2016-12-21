Dance into the New Year with Ballroom Dance Bozeman’s New Year’s Eve Dance Party featuring live music by the Sugar Daddies at the Baxter Hotel Ballroom on Saturday, December 31st from 8pm–midnight. Cash bar will be available and bringing a snack to share is encouraged! Admission is $25 at the door for non-passholders. So polish up your dancing shoes or boots and pull out your spiffiest festive/dressy/evening wear! Yes, please forego the blue jeans this time around. Please bring dry shoes and boots to keep the dance floor smooth and dry for dancing.

The Montana-based Sugar Daddies trio was founded in early 2012 and consists of Richard Riesser on guitar and vocals, Oscar Dominguez on keyboards, bass and vocals, and Ron Craighead on drums and vocals. Between the three, there is a vast amount of experience, professionalism and talent with its basis in Nashville, New York, Las Vegas and San Francisco. Since its inception, the band has been successfully performing in various venues throughout Southwestern Montana. The main attribute for this success lies in the bands ability to be as versatile as it possibly can, thus enabling it to adjust their set list at any given time to adapt to any particular venue. While the gist of their material is popular rock and roll, country, oldies, R&B, and blues, they also have an extensive arsenal of original songs, all of which are palatable, as well as an array of lesser-known but still great songs by both obscure and well-known artists/songwriters. Their main focus is variety, and they half-jokingly have a motto of “No request left behind.”

Ballroom Dance Bozeman (BDB) is a non-profit social organization dedicated to ballroom dancing and providing the community the opportunity to dance and have fun! All BDB dances offer a wide variety of musical styles for dancing, including east and west coast swing, foxtrot, waltz, rumba, cha-cha, salsa, nightclub and country two-step, tango, and more. Learn more at www.ballroomdancebozeman.com/. •

