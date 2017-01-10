Norris Hot Springs Music January 13 – 22, 2017

Fri, Jan 13 Joe Schwem Original Folk/Rock

Sat, Jan 14 Heather Lingle Americana Songwriter

Sun, Jan 15 Dan Henry Blues/reggae/folk

Fri, Jan 20 Coyote Gypsies Montana Klezmer Band

Sat, Jan 21 Kalyn Beasley Singer/ Songwriter

Sun, Jan 22 Weston Lewis Acoustic Rock

Joe is a singer songwriter from Bozeman with Americana, Folk & Rock influences. He plays a mix of original songs and covers. Find out more on his Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Sings-Songs-186072028141587/

Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter, and we love having her stop at Norris Hot Springs. Her debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather is the front person and rhythm guitarist. www.heatherlingle.com ,

www.reverbnation.com/heatherlinglband ,

www.facebook.com/heatherlinglemusic

Dan’s a one man band playing guitar, harmonica, and vocals. He’s driven with a blues influence but covers a wide range of music from folk to rock and reggae and so much more, including original songs. He’s a born and raised Montanan from the capital city of Helena. Facebook: www.fb.com/danhenrysharmonica,

reverbnation: www.reverbnation.com/danhenry

youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKYNou_nhkA

Southwest Montana’s eclectic Klezmer band offers Eastern European folk music with a Western edge. Where the Old World meets the New West, they play howlin’ good music. The Coyote Gypsies duo: Mark Schlenz, violin and Jane Freeburg, accordion with guitar, bass and percussion.

Kalyn is a talented Wyoming-based singer/songwriter who recently returned from Austin to his Northern Rockies roots to pursue a solo career. He plays an acoustic show featuring Americana and Texas country, and also shares many of his original songs. Kalyn was previously with the Bozeman based Bad Intentions band as frontman and bass guitarist. You can follow him at: www.kalynbeasley.com

http://www.reverbnation.com/thebadintentions/song/14854075-coppertown-home , www.facebook.com/kalynjbeasley

Weston is a former member of Bozeman band Cure for the Common and left the band to pursue other interests. He currently plays in The Vibe Quartet (the house band at 406 Brewing Company which plays every Monday evening), Cat’s Bananas (with Mike Koziel), solo performances, and as a sit in lead guitarist for artists including The Andrew Hand Band, John Sherrill, The Electric Sunday, Lang Terms, Mathais and M.O.T.H. www.westonlewis.com .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZnVsW7m5Fo

https://www.facebook.com/westonlewismusic

