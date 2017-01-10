Norris Hot Springs Music January 13 – 22, 2017

Fri, Jan 13 Joe Schwem Original Folk/Rock
Sat, Jan 14 Heather Lingle Americana Songwriter
Sun, Jan 15 Dan Henry Blues/reggae/folk
Fri, Jan 20 Coyote Gypsies Montana Klezmer Band
Sat, Jan 21 Kalyn Beasley Singer/ Songwriter
Sun, Jan 22 Weston Lewis Acoustic Rock
Fri, Jan 13 Joe Schwem Original Folk/Rock
Joe is a singer songwriter from Bozeman with Americana, Folk & Rock influences. He plays a mix of original songs and covers. Find out more on his Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Joe-Sings-Songs-186072028141587/
Sat, Jan 14 Heather Lingle Americana Songwriter
Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter, and we love having her stop at Norris Hot Springs. Her debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather is the front person and rhythm guitarist. www.heatherlingle.com,
www.reverbnation.com/heatherlinglband,
www.facebook.com/heatherlinglemusic
Sun, Jan 15 Dan Henry Blues/Reggae/Folk
Dan’s a one man band playing guitar, harmonica, and vocals. He’s driven with a blues influence but covers a wide range of music from folk to rock and reggae and so much more, including original songs. He’s a born and raised Montanan from the capital city of Helena. Facebook: www.fb.com/danhenrysharmonica,
reverbnation: www.reverbnation.com/danhenry
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKYNou_nhkA
Fri, Jan 20 Coyote Gypsies Montana Klezmer Band
Southwest Montana’s eclectic Klezmer band offers Eastern European folk music with a Western edge. Where the Old World meets the New West, they play howlin’ good music. The Coyote Gypsies duo: Mark Schlenz, violin and Jane Freeburg, accordion with guitar, bass and percussion.
Sat, Jan 21 Kalyn Beasley Singer/ Songwriter
Kalyn is a talented Wyoming-based singer/songwriter who recently returned from Austin to his Northern Rockies roots to pursue a solo career. He plays an acoustic show featuring Americana and Texas country, and also shares many of his original songs. Kalyn was previously with the Bozeman based Bad Intentions band as frontman and bass guitarist. You can follow him at: www.kalynbeasley.com
http://www.reverbnation.com/thebadintentions/song/14854075-coppertown-home, www.facebook.com/kalynjbeasley
Sun, Jan 22 Weston Lewis Acoustic Rock
Weston is a former member of Bozeman band Cure for the Common and left the band to pursue other interests. He currently plays in The Vibe Quartet (the house band at 406 Brewing Company which plays every Monday evening), Cat’s Bananas (with Mike Koziel), solo performances, and as a sit in lead guitarist for artists including The Andrew Hand Band, John Sherrill, The Electric Sunday, Lang Terms, Mathais and M.O.T.H. www.westonlewis.com.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZnVsW7m5Fo