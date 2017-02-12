Norris Hot Springs Late February 2017 live music

The second half of February brings some amazing skies to the lucky soakers at Norris Hot Springs – sunset is coming later each day and when you schedule your visit for a meal and a soak to watch the sky going through it’s transition from golden hour to dark with a million stars, you will truly be experiencing magical Montana moments.

This February is bringing extremes in cold and then warm, snow and then sun – and the staff at Norris reports a Holy Bucket full of happy soakers and diners. The delicious food served at the No LoOse Dogs Saloon is prepared using the finest organic and sustainable ingredients – many grown on site or sourced locally. Add a selection from their ever expanding wine menu or a micro brew and it’s a hard place to beat on a winter’s night!

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 7 pm, this scene is enhanced further with live acoustic music on the Poolside Stage. Norris brings you the best in local and traveling through music and February brings some of their most popular performers.

Kicking things off on Friday, February 17th is Nathan North. Nathan is a Billings performer, who uses loops to create complex and wonderful songs. He’ll be doing originals and favorite covers. www.facebook.com/nathanjnorth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kTKGv2KObs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCPFsNoFuCg . Saturday, February 18th brings

Hazel Hue to the Poolside Stage. Alex Koukov (banjo and guitar) and Bridger Dunnagan (guitar and fiddle) are a Bozeman based musical duo. Indie-folk originals, covers and composed instrumentals provide listeners with a broad spectrum of aural escapades. The first weekend wraps up on Sunday, February 19th with Lang Termes . Lang grew up with a visual artist father and spent summers touring with his puppeteer mother. He was surrounded by artists, musicians, writers and performers of all description from the day he was born. He has been playing professionally most of his life. His vocal style ranges from mellow folk ballads to growling boogie blues. Lang’s style of song writing, both original music and lyrics, comes deep from the heart, or in some cases, bubbles up from his whimsical sense of irony. His selection of covers ranges from early country blues to the full gambit of contemporary classics. Lang plays music in a wide variety of styles. Some of his biggest influences include: Muddy Waters, Woody Guthrie, Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Huddie (Ledbelly) Ledbetter, Townes Van Zandt, John Lee Hooker, Tom Waits, Greg Brown and Josh Ritter.

The last weekend of the shortest month of the year gets started on Friday, February 24th with Dan Henry . Dan’s a one man band playing guitar, harmonica, and vocals. He’s driven with a blues influence but covers a wide range of music from folk to rock and reggae and so much more, including original songs. He’s a born and raised Montanan from the capital city of Helena. www.fb.com/danhenrysharmonica , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKYNou_nhkA .

On Saturday, February 25th Norris welcomes an old friend doing his first solo show – Travis Yost. Travis aka “Love is a Dog from Nebraska” is a musician, engineer and producer from Missoula, Montana. He has performed all over the west, solo and also with Tom Catmull, Stellarondo, and NextDoorPrisonHotel. Travis was a recent guest musician on Eric Funk’s 11th and Grant show on Montana PBS, played at the Red Ants Pants Festival, and has shared the stage with James McMurtry, Alejandro Escovedo, The Decemberists, The Lumineers, Jason Spooner, Martin Sexton, Wartime Blues, Sallie Ford, Jason Isbell, Dale Watson, and Brandi Carlile to name just a few. He performs thoughtful sad stories with happy endings, on top of guitar and looper acrobatics.

Winding things up on Sunday, February 26th is Heather Lingle. Heather is a Montana-based singer/songwriter. Her debut radio release “Last Call on Love” made it into the top 40 on New Music Weekly’s National Country chart in 2012. She fronts a band comprised of a lead guitar player and upright string bassist both of whom spent a considerable amount of time playing professionally in Nashville. Heather is the front person and rhythm guitarist. www.heatherlingle.com ,

www.reverbnation.com/heatherlinglband , www.facebook.com/heatherlinglemusic .

For more information on operating hours, directions, the natural minerals in the water at Norris Hot Springs, menu options and more – please check www.norrishotsprings.com . Norris offers special free kid admission days and has a respected designated driver program as well. Questions – give them a call at 406/685-3303.

