New Year, same reliable community resource

If it’s happening…it’s in The BoZone” isn’t just our motto—it’s our sole purpose  as the leading source for entertainment and  events occurring in the  greater Bozeman area and  Southwest Montana.

For  nearly 25 years, The BoZone Entertainment  & Events Calendar continues to be your goto  authority for live music, theatre, specialty  film, dance, art, sporting events, nightlife, literature,  environmental meetings, local business  networking, and countless other community  gatherings. Anyone and everyone can find what  they’re looking for throughout our pages, both  in the physical paper and online.

You’ll likely  even discover something new—events sure to  entertain you and all your friends, as well as  everyone else in the family.  The BoZone’s aim is to ensure you are easily  connected with everything our area has to offer,  using the latest and most accurate information  available. With a digital and print edition of  every twice monthly issue, The BoZone is bolstered  by its expansive online platform accessible  by all your devices 24/7.

Whether you pick  up a paper while out running errands during  the week or find yourself antsy at home on a  Saturday night, The BoZone is always available  at your fingertips—and of course, is always  FREE.

When you’re looking for something to do,  The BoZone has the info you’re searching for. In  the mood for some music, a live show, or a  stage performance? We’ve got you covered.  Wondering where the next farmers market or  social shopping spectacular featuring local  artists and vendors is set to unfold? The BoZone  has the details. Want to keep up with your  MSU Bobcats and Bozeman Hawks? We’re  here with your school pride. Feel the need to  focus on your family’s well-being and the environment?

The BoZone always has its eye on  health and the socially conscious. Seeking ways  to get involved with our great community of  small businesses and nonprofits? We support  those who support keeping it local. You can  find all this and more by using The BoZone—an  unlimited, interactive resource of community  entertainment and local events, complimentary  for individuals, friends, family, and neighbors.  Do you have an event you’d like listed at  BoZone.com? Just log onto the website, click  on ‘Submit an Event’ near the top of the page,  follow the prompts, and we’ll add your event to  the daily calendar found on our homepage. Do  you want to better promote your event?

Online  and print advertising is available so you can  really make an impression! We encourage you  to call (406) 587-6730 or email  info@bozone.com for further information  regarding one-time and recurring promotional  opportunities.  …And next time you’re curious what’s going  on in our share of the 406, remember what  we’ve been saying since 1993—“If it’s happening…  it’s in The BoZone!” •

