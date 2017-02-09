New Chef Brings Experience and Variety to HRDC’s Community Cafe

The Community Café proudly welcomes Rick Hilles as the Café’s Head Chef and Kitchen Manager. Hilles joined the Café team in the fall of 2016 and made an immediate impact with his culinary talents and kitchen organization. The Community Café will be celebrating five years in the community this March and was established as a part of HRDC’s efforts to bolster food security in the Gallatin Valley.

Hilles brings 15 years of experience as a professional chef to the Community Cafe. After a decade in software development in Silicon Valley, Hilles made a career change and attended culinary school in Paris, France. Hilles has worked alongside some of the most respected chefs in the country and shares their passion for culinary arts. Most recently, Rick helped launch Saffron Table in Bozeman which features cuisine from Pakistan and India.

The Community Café is open Sunday through Friday from 5 – 7 pm and offers a pay-what-you can model to customers. Each evening features a rotating menu with fresh, wholesome food locally sourced from the community. Due in large part to the generous support from its diners, community supporters, and volunteers, the Café was able to serve 50,115 meals in 2016. “If I can impact one person’s day – one person who may be struggling or feeling low – and give them a dinner that shows we care, that’s what the Café is about. Reaching people through my craft and my abilities, showing people that they are worth the time and energy, that’s why I’m here,” said Hilles.

Hilles and his family relocated to Bozeman from Sun Valley, Idaho and hope to make it a permanent home for themselves. Since his arrival, Café customers, volunteers and staff have all commented on the caliber of dinners he has created and the wealth of experience he brings to the table. “His passion for culinary arts and the mission of the Café has inspired all of us and we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from him every day,” said Marjorie Hennessy, Food and Nutrition Program Director.

Bring a friend and neighbor with you to the Café and check out Rick’s cooking for yourself! 302 North 7th in Bozeman – everyone is welcome! Café menus can be viewed online at cafebozeman.org

HRDC is a nonprofit Community Action Agency dedicated to Building a Better Community. To learn more about HRDC’s efforts to address food insecurity and the Community Café at thehrdc.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

