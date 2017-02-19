New acupuncturist & Chinese herbalist-Valerie Schwankl in Bozeman

Southwest Montana is home to a new face and fresh talent in the budding acupuncture scene. Valerie Schwankl is an acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist licensed by the Montana Board of Medical Examiners. She is the owner of newly minted Vitality Acupuncture, an exciting addition to Bozeman. As a practitioner, her aim is to provide a safe, effective, chemical-free way to promote your body’s self-healing abilities.

Valerie received her extensive training at Daoist Traditions College of Chinese Medical Arts in Asheville, NC, before moving to Bozeman last July. She joins her husband and resident artist of 9 years, Adam Schwankl. Valerie was trained in the applications of classical Chinese medicine under the guidance of Master Jeffrey Yuen, an 88th generation Daoist Priest. She has experience in a variety of clinical settings including a community center in which she served the homeless population and disabled Veterans of Western North Carolina.

At Vitality Acupuncture, Valerie specializes in women’s health and gynecology, pain relief, stress and anxiety, autoimmune conditions, digestive disorders and respiratory health. She has helped patients find relief from conditions such as eczema, seasonal illnesses, IBS, sports injuries and chronic migraines—just to name a few.

Vitality Acupuncture offers comprehensive Chinese herbal formulas to address almost any condition, along with top quality essential oils sourced from around the world. As a Chinese medical practitioner, Valerie also incorporates acutonics, cupping therapy, gua sha, infrared heat therapy, and dietary counseling into her treatment sessions.

“I have been lucky enough to have Valerie aid me in healing a number of issues from physical injuries, gastrointestinal troubles, and emotional difficulties,” patient Malerie G. mentioned just last year. “Each time, she met me exactly where I was and helped me to overcome those challenges. Her strong background in western medicine gives her an understanding of and a compassion for healing that can be hard to find. Her ability to translate my concerns into those of Chinese Medicine resembles a true healer. She possesses an intuitive, calm, and compassionate personality that evokes safety and non-judgment. I will always see Valerie before any other physician. I recommend her whenever I can, even to those who are new to or have had acupuncture.”

Vitality Acupuncture is conveniently located downtown in the Medical Arts building and is now accepting new patients. Valerie is happy to provide a FREE 30-minute consultation to anyone who may be interested in the benefits and applications of acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

Office hours are by appointment and now include Saturday openings for your convenience. For more information about services, to schedule a consultation, or see if you have qualifying health coverage, please visit www.vitalitymontana.com/ or call (406)-595-4722. Vitality Acupuncture is located at 300 N. Willson Ave., Suite 3002, in the Bozeman Medical Arts Center. •

