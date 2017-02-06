Nathan North is a Billings performer, who uses loops to create complex and wonderful songs.
He’ll be doing originals and favorite covers. www.facebook.com/nathanjnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kTKGv2KObs
If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com
Nathan North is a Billings performer, who uses loops to create complex and wonderful songs.
He’ll be doing originals and favorite covers. www.facebook.com/nathanjnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kTKGv2KObs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCPFsNoFuCg .