Nathan North is a Billings performer, who uses loops to create complex and wonderful songs.

He’ll be doing originals and favorite covers. www.facebook.com/nathanjnorth

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kTKGv2KObs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCPFsNoFuCg .

