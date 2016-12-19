From MSU News Service

Montana State University will host the 2017 Crop and Pest Management School, Tuesday–Thursday, January 3rd–5th. The two-and-a half-day workshop will focus on small grain production in Montana and will feature MSU faculty presentations on topics related to plant breeding, weeds, diseases, insects and nutrient management.

Montana Wheat and Barley Committee Executive Director Collin Watters will begin the workshop with a current overview of Montana’s grain industry. Juliet Marshall, professor of plant pathology at the University of Idaho, and Scott Meers, of Alberta Agriculture and Rural Development, will provide guest lectures.

Crop consulting, private pesticide applicator, and commercial and government pesticide applicator credits will be available. There is a $195 registration fee. To register, visit www.plantsciences.montana.edu/mtproducerinfo.html. Both online and print registration forms will be accepted.

For more information, contact Kevin Wanner, MSU associate professor of entomology and cropland entomology Extension specialist, at (406) 994-5663 or kwanner@montana.edu. •

