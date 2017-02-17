Movie Lovers Presents: Academy Award Watch Party on February 26, 2017

On February 26, 2017, ‘The 89th Academy Awards’ ceremony in Hollywood will recognize the best films of 2016 at 5:30 p.m. PST. Join our staff and the Movie Lovers community as we honor the occasion with a celebration of our own!

Starting at 6p.m. (MST), join us at Movie Lovers as we roll out the red carpet. Enter to win door prizes from our favorite local businesses, grab a slice of complimentary pizza from our friends at Cosmic Pizza or a bag of our fresh-popped popcorn; enjoy a complimentary vintage soda or local brew from the folks at Bridger Brewing. Be sure to fill out our poll-sheet and see how your predictions match the results – grand prize for the winner! Take a seat in front of our big screen tv and settle in with the Movie Lovers community for the highs, lows, levity, and drama, that fuels the art, empathy, and entertainment we love so much.

For more details you can find the event on our Facebook page or Text ‘MOVIES’ to 51660 for updates and other promotions from your friends at Movie Lovers. Visit us on the web at movielovers.myvideostore.com or give us an old-fashioned phone call at (406) 586-0560.

