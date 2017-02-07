Mountains of Courage conference returns on Saturday, February 25th 2017

Gallatin Valley Circle of Compassion (GVCC) invites community members to participate in their annual Mountains of Courage conference, “When Someone Dies: Dialogues with the Living about Death and Dying,” on Saturday, February 25th from 8:45am–4pm at the Baxter Hotel in Downtown Bozeman.

The single day event is designed to explore the end of life journey by providing a relaxed setting for individuals and caregivers to discover available resources, tools, and information. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Check-in begins at 8am. Presenters and panelists will include health professionals, spiritual counselors, social workers, and caregivers. Participants will have the opportunity to explore practical issues, emotions, myths, and traditions, and will learn how to shift the current paradigm. They will learn about practical tools and resources to assist in making informed decisions when faced with end of life issues. Sample topics include: Family Communications, Advanced Directives, Perinatal and Infant Loss Care, and Mindfulness in the Grief Process. A full list of topics and presenters are available at www.gallatinvalleycircleofcompassion.org. Keynote speaker Dr. Sameet Kumar is a clinical psychologist at the Memorial Cancer Institute in Broward County, Florida. He has specialized in working with adults who have cancer, as well as their caregivers and families, for nearly 20 years with a focus on end-of-life and bereavement care. His professional interests also include mindfulness meditation, spiritual coping, resilience, and well-being. He is also the author of the bestselling Grieving Mindfully: A Compassionate and Spiritual Approach to Coping with Loss, and The Mindful Path Through Worry and Rumination, which is available in several languages. His most recent book is Mindfulness for Prolonged Grief. Gallatin Valley Circle of Compassion is a volunteer group of local community members who are professionally and/or personally touched by the human experience of death and dying.

Their mission is, “Connecting, educating and empowering our community on matters related to death and dying.” GVCC’s intention for the conference is that participants will feel empowerment, courage, a sense of calm and confidence, and the ultimate realization that one does not have to be alone on this journey. Conference fees are $40 with advance registration through February 23rd or $55 at the door. Military or college students enjoy a special rate of $25 with valid ID. Lunch is included in the conference fees. CEUs and scholarships are available. Conference details and downloadable registration forms are available at www.gallatinvalleycircleofcompassion.org. For additional information, call (406) 587-5100. •

