Most Likely to Succeed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Procrastinator Theater

Montana State University’s Leadership Institute will host a free screening of the education documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” . Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The film explores the story of High Tech High School, the promise of innovative education and ways to improve the current education system. It includes an appearance by Sir Ken Robinson, an expert on creativity and innovation and the most-watched speaker throughout the world in the TED Talk video series, who will deliver a free public lecture at MSU on Feb. 8.

“‘Most Likely to Succeed’ provides an in-depth look into the history of education in America, imparting critical information to students, parents, and teachers alike,” said Thomas McGrath, student associate at the MSU Leadership Institute. “This documentary has not yet been widely released to the public, and the importance of witnessing this story cannot be understated.”

Robinson’s visit to MSU is sponsored by the MSU Leadership Institute, Office of the President, Office of the Provost, Honors College, College of Education, Health and Human Development, Office of International Programs, Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Office of Student Engagement, ASMSU, Gallatin Valley Furniture Carpet One and Murdoch’s Home and Ranch Supply.

For more information, call the MSU Leadership Institute at (406) 994-7275 or visit www.montana.edu/leadership or facebook.com/MSULeadershipInstitute.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

