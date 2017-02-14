MoR Brews & The Big Sky on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Brews & the Big Sky: Montana Made, Montana Brewed

Last Tuesday of every month* | $8 admission, includes beer tasting | 21 and older

6:00pm: Lecture begins

6:30 – 8pm: Beer tasting and museum exhibits open

Space is limited. Tickets are available in advance for all events.

*This program is not offered in December or January.

Brews & The Big Sky explores the unique growth and success of business and industry under the Big Sky paired with unique Montana brews. This adults-only winter series enters its second season with program expansions. Enjoy a night out as the Museum becomes a lively venue for drinks, dinner, and local history. Begin your evening with an exploration of local industries, presented by Curator of History, Michael Fox, with a lecture in the Hager Auditorium. Following the lecture, sample brews from a Montana brewery, purchase dinner from a local food truck, or wander through MOR exhibitions. Enjoy an adults-only evening at MOR!

Food is available for purchase from a local food truck. Seating for eating is in the Lower Lobby. Food and drinks are not allowed in the exhibit halls.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

FRESH TRACKS & FROSTY BREWS

with Big Boys Toys & Three Bear Lodge

serving brews from Blackfoot River Brewing Company

The northern Rockies see plenty of snow in the winter and since the turn of the 20th century, outdoor workers and adventurers have searched for the best ways to move across the landscape it provides us. We will take a look at early snow machine technologies from locomotives on treads to the sleekest modern models designed for both speed and low engine emissions in the environment around Yellowstone National Park. We will discuss where the snowmobile came from as well as where it will be going next.

