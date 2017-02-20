Montana State Lady ‘Cats Continue Their Streak March 2017

By Danny Waldo

While the Montana State men’s basketball team continues its season long battle with inconsistency, the MSU women have settled into a nice groove, recently winning their sixth and seventh consecutive contests, a pair of hard-fought battles with Northern Arizona and Southern Utah.

The all-important home victories also pushed MSU’s home win streak to 22 games, good for the fourth longest such streak in the country. The pair of conference wins were certainly cause for celebration on their own merit, but coupled with the fact that the two teams ahead of MSU in the league standings, North Dakota and Northern Colorado, both suffered losses, MSU now finds itself in a three-way tie for first place in the ‘Race to Reno’.

Things haven’t been easy for Tricia Binford and her Lady ‘Cats recently. MSU sandwiched a blowout win over Northern Arizona around a nail-biting overtime victory over rival Montana and a harder than expected three-point victory over Southern Utah. Montana and Southern Utah find themselves buried at the bottom of the conference standings, but that didn’t stop either from giving the Bobcats all that they could handle.

MSU has continued to be lead by preseason player of the year candidate Peyton Ferris who finished her most recent contest with 19 points and nine rebounds. Ferris is having 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in conference play, good enough for the No. 3 scorer in the conference.

MSU will hit the road for their next two conference battles, at Portland State and Sacramento State, before returning home for their final three league games, including round two of the Brawl of the Wild on February 25th.

