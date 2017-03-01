Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

BAR IX 03-15-17

Montana Commuter Challenge events for March 2017

Montana Commuter Challenge 

We’re busy planning the statewide Montana Commuter Challenge, taking place during the month of May once again.   Each year we strive to make this a bigger and better event. Currently we are in the process of updating the website to simplify the registration process and make the website easier to use.

Thank you to PacificSource Health Plans for partnering together with us again by being a major sponsor of this important event to encourage people to actively commute to work!

Upcoming Events

Share 406 – Safe Streets Day (Lobby Day) 

March 8th 11:30 – 1:00 

Montana State Capitol Rotunda, 2nd Floor, 1301 E. 6th St., Helena

Come Advocate!!

 

St. Patrick’s Day Walk 

March 17th 12:15 – 12:45

Meet at Bike Walk Montana, 910 E. Lyndale, Helena, for an easy lunch break loop through Centennial Park. Bring a friend!

National Take a Walk in the Park Day

March 30 4:30 – 5:30

1.5 Mile out and back through Nature Park. Meet at the east end of the parking lot – 2101 N. Benton Ave, Helena. Bring the family, bring a friend!

Bozeman Bike Swap

Saturday, April 16th 

Buy and sell new and used bicycles and accessories

More information

Helena Bike Swap and Expo

Saturday, April 29th

Buy and sell new and used bicycles and accessories while learning more about bicycling in the Helena area

More information

recycle graphic

BEST OF BOZEMAN RESULTS 2016

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com