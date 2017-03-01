Montana Commuter Challenge events for March 2017

|
Montana Commuter Challenge
|
We’re busy planning the statewide Montana Commuter Challenge, taking place during the month of May once again. Each year we strive to make this a bigger and better event. Currently we are in the process of updating the website to simplify the registration process and make the website easier to use.
Thank you to PacificSource Health Plans for partnering together with us again by being a major sponsor of this important event to encourage people to actively commute to work!
|
Upcoming Events
|
Share 406 – Safe Streets Day (Lobby Day)
March 8th 11:30 – 1:00
Montana State Capitol Rotunda, 2nd Floor, 1301 E. 6th St., Helena
Come Advocate!!
St. Patrick’s Day Walk
March 17th 12:15 – 12:45
Meet at Bike Walk Montana, 910 E. Lyndale, Helena, for an easy lunch break loop through Centennial Park. Bring a friend!
National Take a Walk in the Park Day
March 30 4:30 – 5:30
1.5 Mile out and back through Nature Park. Meet at the east end of the parking lot – 2101 N. Benton Ave, Helena. Bring the family, bring a friend!
Bozeman Bike Swap
Saturday, April 16th
Buy and sell new and used bicycles and accessories
Helena Bike Swap and Expo
Saturday, April 29th
Buy and sell new and used bicycles and accessories while learning more about bicycling in the Helena area