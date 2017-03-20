Montana Brewers Spring Rendezvous on May 12, 2017 at Fairgrounds

Enjoy Montana craft beer while hanging out with brewers from across the state at the Montana Brewers Spring Rendezvous in Bozeman. This annual brewfest features only Montana-made craft beer as well as food vendors, live music from local band Solidarity Service, and a collectible glass with every ticket.

This year’s Montana Brewers Spring Rendezvous will be part of the first annual Bozeman Craft Beer Week! Taste beer from the far reaches of the state, whether it is from long-established breweries in Montana or the newest breweries just starting to share beer with their communities. We are so proud to feature Montana’s finest beers and introduce you to the brewers who are at the epicenter of this creative and tasty venture.

4:00- 5:00 is VIP Hour; gain early entrance and sample beers with Montana’s brewers before the crowd arrives. $35 IN ADVANCE, $40 DAY OF RENDEZVOUS includes unlimited beer samples in your special edition VIP glass.

5:00-9:00 is General Admission; $25 IN ADVANCE, $30 DAY OF RENDEZVOUS includes unlimited beer samples and a commemorative glass.

All proceeds support the work of the Montana Brewers Association, an organization dedicated to promoting Montana craft beer and advocating in the policy arena for the interests of Montana beer lovers and our craft brewing industry.

http://montanabrewers.org/events/mt-brewers-spring-rendezvous/

Haynes Pavillion at the Gallatin Co. Fairgrounds

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

