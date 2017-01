Also February 6th and 27th at 7pm at Filling station-FREE

On January 16th at the Filling Station, Lokken Productions is proud to open up the stage to Bozeman’s talented blues artists. All sound equipment will be provided, and a drum set will be available. To sign up or for more details, contact Pat Lokken at 406-579-5412.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr