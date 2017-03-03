Milton Menasco, Little Jane live from Jim Bridger Lodge Not all the fun is happening on the slopes at Bridger Bowl this ski season. Live music with the area’s best local bands is offered most Saturdays throughout the winter months during lunch hours (3:30–5:30pm), typically in Jim Bridger Lodge. Many local breweries will also be on hand during the afternoon entertainment with discounted pints and swag giveaways. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

After you celebrate “the weird” and ski the mountain all day with the 36th Annual Pinhead Classic, come check out Bridger Family Band on Saturday, March 4th. Beaver Creek Brewery and Outlaw Brewing will have your tastebuds pulsating with brew selections from their respective menus.

Genre-blending Milton Menasco & the Big Fiasco will perform on Saturday, March 11th. Sip on some sampler suds courtesy of Bozeman Brewing Company.

Menasco’s music has been described as a country-fried, electric-fueled reggae explosion. This one-of-a-kind artist from Bozeman blends reggae, country, and funk into an unforgettable sound. With his three piece band, The Big Fiasco, Menasco finds the perfect balance between original material and covers. With his ability to call out tunes by artists such as Johnny Cash, Bob Marley, and Willie Nelson at the drop of a hat, a Big Fiasco show is like nothing you have experienced before.

MSU Bobcat Ski Day is Friday, March 24th this season. Come support the alpine university team and ski or ride for only $25! Plus, the lovely Ashly Jane Holland will be performing her brand of country swing, live in the Deer Park Chalet from 12–3pm.

“Little Jane,” as she’s commonly known, possesses a vocal quality that is uniquely her own and you can’t exactly pin who she may sound like. All you know is you can’t get enough of that voice. It can be smoky, sweet, warm, and inviting, it can take from the highest highs to the lowest lows. The emotion in the voice can only come from someone that has lived through those experiences…as Holland has.

For more information on these and other events, visit www.bridgerbowl.com/. •

