MICHAEL HAMILTON

Michael stepped behind the microphone at his local dance in Peninsula, OH in 2008. He began dancing in college and, under the mentorship of Carol Kopp, is a mainstay caller in northeast Ohio dance communities. He rose to national prominence after calling at Catapult in 2012 (with Sassafras Stomp) and hasn’t looked back.

Michael shares the joy of the dance floor by presenting dances with poise and direct simplicity, while maintaining a flexibility and patience to match the abilities of his dancers.

