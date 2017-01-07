Get your Mellow on during the cold winter 2017 months

Mellow Mood of Bozeman is offering a 10% discount year-round

Welcome back students! Winter break sure flew by. But don’t stress out too much—the spring semester is only just beginning! Mellow Mood of Bozeman is offering a 10% discount year-round to students with a valid university ID. Located just off campus at 7 Tai Lane, the pipe and tobacco retailer supplies all of your smoking needs in a kind, pleasant environment. Here you’ll find all sorts of pipes from the low end to the best of the high end, vaporizers, grinders, hookahs, and much more. Hit them up for all your smoking needs! Come check out some beautiful glass and keep it mellow with Mellow Mood.

Mellow Mood also has shops in Missoula and Portland, as well as East Grand Forks and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The Bozeman location is open seven days a week from 10am–10pm. Call (406) 582-5492 or learn more and shop online at www.mellowmood.com/. •

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

