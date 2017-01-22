MBC presents the Bozeman Premiere of Winthrop Corey’s Snow on Feb. 25 & 26, 2017

MBC presents the Bozeman Premiere of Winthrop Corey’s Snow White

Montana Ballet Company (MBC), under the direction of Elizabeth DeFanti, announces the Bozeman premiere of Winthrop Corey’s original Snow White on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 at the Willson Auditorium. This production is generously underwritten by: Tim and Mary Barnard, the Gilhousen Family Foundation, the Montana Arts Council’s Public Value Partnership, and the Steinmuller Family Charitable Fund.

Montana Ballet Company is thrilled to welcome Winthrop Corey, world renowned master choreographer and teacher, and former principal dancer with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and National Ballet of Canada. Mr. Corey will collaborate with MBC to produce his original, full length Snow White for the very first time in Bozeman. Snow White has received critical acclaim and has been performed by numerous ballet companies across the country. Mr. Corey’s Snow White is an enchanting treat for the entire family and will feature not only his exquisite choreography, but also his fine, hand crafted costumes.

As a special highlight, joining our own MBC dancers will be guest artist Victoria Barker in the leading role. Bozeman audiences will recognize Ms. Barker who recently danced the coveted role of Clara in MBC’s 33rd Annual Nutcracker. The talented Raul Peinado will perform the role of the Prince.

MBC’s Music Director, Stefan Stern, will lead an outstanding orchestra of esteemed local musicians who will play the beautiful Snow White score.

For Snow White tickets contact the Montana Ballet Company at 406.582.8702 or online at www.montanaballet.org All seating is reserved. Ticket prices range from $15 – $55. There will be a $2.00 service fee added for “day of show” sales.

______________________________________________________________________________

Montana Ballet Company is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization. Season after season, MBC produces quality performances, enchanting audiences with new and updated artistry of dance, choreography, music, and design. MBC’s premiere of Winthrop Corey’s Snow White promises to be dazzling! For more information please contact: Montana Ballet Company, 406.582.8702 / info@montanaballet.org

