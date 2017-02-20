Martin Sexton & more live from the Ellen

The Ellen Theatre in Downtown Bozeman is not only your source for some of the area’s best film and stage performances. It also houses some great musical acts, both local and those coming through town. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.

Veteran folk/rock musician Martin Sexton is set for an incredible performance with the help of openers Brothers McCann on Friday, March 3rd at 8pm. Martin is on an extended tour in promotion of his latest album, Mixtape of the Open Road. Remember that mix tape your friend made you way back when, the one that’s etched in your soul? Mixtape is that musical cross-country trip, blazing through all territories of style, as you cruise through time and place. This record is a charm bracelet of twelve gems all strung together with the golden thread of what Rolling Stone calls a “soul marinated voice.”

The New York Times noted how Martin “jumps beyond standard fare on the strength of his voice, a blue-eyed soul man’s supple instrument,” adding, “his unpretentious heartiness helps him focus on every soul singer’s goal: to amplify the sound of the ordinary heart.” Tickets to this show are $31.50 in advance and $35 at the door plus fees.

Wine, beer, and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, will be sold in the lobby beginning one hour prior to all show times. For questions about these events, ticketing information, or other inquiries, visit www.theellentheatre.com/ or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. •

