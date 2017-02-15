Round up your bead necklaces and don your masks, because Mardi Gras is right around the corner. The French Quarter may be a few thousand miles away, but we can celebrate with a parade of friends and family all our own. Take to the streets, fill into the bars, or celebrate at home. Cheers to Mardi Gras, Bozeman-style. Why wait for Fat Tuesday? Let loose with a few beads in the dark depths of midwinter, celebrate Mardi Gras, and support local nonprofit Thrive at a “Creole for the Soul” fundraising dinner at Montana Ale Works on Tuesday, February 21st. There are two party times to choose from— 5:30–7pm or 7:30–9pm, both in the “Far Side” east end of Ale Works’ retro-industrial space. Tickets are $30 per person and on sale now at www.allthrive.org/creolefor- the-soul/.

Ale Works chefs have designed a mouthwatering Creole-themed buffet with an array of classic Mardi Gras dishes given the Ale Works twist. Think seafood jambalaya, andouille chicken and crawfish gumbo, fried catfish, frog legs, pimento cheese grits, and of course baked fresh beignets. Local artisan Wildrye Distilling will be mixing up fresh Hurricanes featuring their craft made spirits—rum, tropical juices, orange liqueur, azure waters and light island breezes. Bozeman’s Outlaw Brewing will be pouring fresh drafts straight from the tap. “Creole for the Soul” is a Montana Ale Works Community Partnership event. ALL proceeds benefit Thrive, whose mission is to ensure Gallatin Valley children of all ages and backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed at home, school, and in life. Thrive provides mentoring, education, and support to children and families in our community.

Divine Mercy Academy’s annual fundraiser and Mardi Gras Dinner will be held on Fat Tuesday, February 28th at the Bozeman Holiday Inn beginning at 5:30pm. Come celebrate classical education and enjoy a fun and festive Mardi Gras dinner and delicious dessert auction, as well as listening to “The Wit & Wisdom of G.K. Chesterton” from renowned speaker Dale Ahlquist, president of the American Chesterton Society. The evening will also feature a Student Art Exhibit and cash bar.

Tickets to this open event are $35 for adults and $20 for children. Reserved tables of 8 are also available for $350. Learn more about Divine Mercy Academy, the Gallatin Valley’s only private K–8 school in the Catholic tradition, and purchase tickets by visiting www.dmamt.org/ •

