Top

The BoZone

If it's happening, it's on BoZone.com

Win Tickets to David Bromberg

Hear Mainstream Jazz Thomas Roberts, Craig Hall & Colleen at Wild Joes on -23-16

5-7PM FREE

Thomas Roberts, Craig Hall & Colleen Schmidt

Colleen Schmidt grew up in Bozeman playing classical violin and jazz bass. She is currently a student at Columbia University in New York.

Craig Hall is known around Montana for his brilliant guitar and bass playing, mostly under the jazz genre. In addition, he is an avid music teacher of others.

Thomas Roberts started his music career playing drums around the Bozeman area. After graduating high school, Thomas relocated to New York City and is currently residing in Brooklyn, working as a musician.

Happy new year stats 2017

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE!

Enter your email address to receive daily emails for events listed on The BoZone.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Contact Us

115 West Kagy Blvd, Ste. B
Bozeman, MT 59715

(o) 406.586.6730
(f) 406.582.7676

info@bozone.com