5-7PM FREE

Colleen Schmidt grew up in Bozeman playing classical violin and jazz bass. She is currently a student at Columbia University in New York.

Craig Hall is known around Montana for his brilliant guitar and bass playing, mostly under the jazz genre. In addition, he is an avid music teacher of others.

Thomas Roberts started his music career playing drums around the Bozeman area. After graduating high school, Thomas relocated to New York City and is currently residing in Brooklyn, working as a musician.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Google

Tumblr

